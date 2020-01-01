Summer 2021 Packages
A new year, a new game. BOYNE Golf awaits you in 2021 as THE premier golf destination with ten course and three properties. Whether you can finally check BOYNE Golf off your bucket list or you are coming back for an annual trip with your buddies, our packages offer a variety of options for your memorable golf vacation!
Take advantage of these great 2021 packages starting at only $108. This will include your lodging and depending on your package option, can include unlimited rounds of golf on seven of our ten courses in the BOYNE Golf collection!
Call now to book your 2021 Golf Getaway and be sure to mention the booking code, 2021GOLF.
Stay & Play Packages
-
-
Boyne Mountain Resort
Midweek starting from
-
May $108 | June $118 | Peak Summer $130
- Boyne Mountain Resort
-
-
Boyne Highlands Resort
Midweek starting from
-
May $108 | June $118 | Peak Summer $130
- Boyne Highlands Resort
-
-
Crooked Tree Cottages
Midweek starting from
-
May $120 | June $151 | Peak Summer $174
- Crooked Tree Cottages
Unlimited Golf Packages
-
-
Boyne Mountain Resort
Midweek starting from
-
May $133 | June $151 | Peak Summer $174
- Boyne Mountain Resort
-
-
Boyne Highlands Resort
Midweek starting from
-
May $133 | June $151 | Peak Summer $174
- Boyne Highlands Resort
-
-
Crooked Tree Cottages
Midweek starting from
-
May $155 | June $191 | Peak Summer $245
- Crooked Tree Cottages
Great Escape Golf Vacation
-
-
Great Escape Golf Vacation
Starting from, for 5 day stay
-
All Season $1,059
- Great Escape Golf Vacation
Packages Include
- Overnight accommodations at Boyne Highlands Resort, Boyne Mountain Resort or Crooked Tree Cottages near Bay Harbor
- Stay & Play Packages offer one round of golf after 10am following each night's stay on choice of five of the ten courses in the BOYNE Golf's family of courses
- Unlimited Golf Packages offer unlimited rounds of golf following each night's stay on choice of five of the ten courses in the BOYNE Golf's family of courses
- The Great Escape Package offers unlimited golf on seven of the ten courses, breakfast and dinner daily, a $90 gift card, and much more!
- Complimentary range balls prior to each round
- $25 Odawa Casino gaming voucher
Starting rates are per person, per night, plus taxes/resort fee based on double occupancy at Boyne Highlands and quad occupancy at Boyne Mountain and Crooked Tree Cottages. Pricing based on minimum occupancy with hotel or condominium lodging. Tee time with Stay & Play Package are available after 10am. Advance tee time reservations are strongly suggested. Package booking for September & October is also available.
Golf Vacation Package
"We thoroughly enjoyed our 5 day package for golfing. I think the rate was very reasonable for everything that was included. The golf courses are in pristine condition!! They are very beautiful, playable yet challenging. Each are unique. We got to play Bay Harbor which has to be the most beautiful course that we ever played!! I heard it referred to as the “Pebble Beach” of the North. Couldn’t agree more!!